Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

