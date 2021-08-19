Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

WIT stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

