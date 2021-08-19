Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

WTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

