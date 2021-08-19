Wirex Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.47 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Wirex Token has a market cap of $47.76 million and $46.47 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token launched on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

