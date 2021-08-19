WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.