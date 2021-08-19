WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.10 and last traded at $121.78. Approximately 11,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

