Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Truist

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com stock traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.98. 22,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.76. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

