Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.40 and last traded at $212.42. 13,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

