WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

