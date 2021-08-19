Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

