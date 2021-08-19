Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of WLWHY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Woolworths has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

