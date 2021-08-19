Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WDAY opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.16 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a one year low of $189.32 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.18.
In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Workday
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.