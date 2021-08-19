World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 649,100 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $195.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,363 shares of company stock worth $4,075,810. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.