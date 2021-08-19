World Token Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, World Token has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market cap of $3.56 million and $77,136.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,437,500 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

