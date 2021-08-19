Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Worley stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Worley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

