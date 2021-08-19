WOWswap (WOW) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $350,718.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00019522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00144651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00148975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.26 or 0.99809158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.68 or 0.00919350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00711728 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

