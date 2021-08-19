Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $415.09 or 0.00911098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00143700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,471.77 or 0.99807601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.31 or 0.00720620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.67 or 0.06584087 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,235,313 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

