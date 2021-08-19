Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,078.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $793.27 or 0.01688682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $269,713.16 and $5,078.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00867541 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.