Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €18.80 ($22.12). Wüstenrot & Württembergische shares last traded at €18.80 ($22.12), with a volume of 6,070 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

