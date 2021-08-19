Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $526.37

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.37 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.30). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), with a volume of 32,022 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 526.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.