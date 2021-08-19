X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $68,584.80 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 244,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,234. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

