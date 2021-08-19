X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa Sells 10,832 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam S. Mostafa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 244,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,234. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

