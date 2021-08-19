Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) recently:

8/16/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,207. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.