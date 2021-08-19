Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.55). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,412,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.