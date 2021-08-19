Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

