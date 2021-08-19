XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

