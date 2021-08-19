XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.01.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 6,465,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285,975. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

