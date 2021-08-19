XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.01.
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 6,465,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285,975. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
