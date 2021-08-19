XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

