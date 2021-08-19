XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.88

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.88 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 38,219 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.57 million and a P/E ratio of 34.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

