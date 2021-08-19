xSigma Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $20,783.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSigma Profile

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,218,931 coins and its circulating supply is 8,029,693 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

