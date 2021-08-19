Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Down 1%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.