YAM Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

