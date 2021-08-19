Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.87 million and $24,416.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00314984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00138033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00153631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,478,469 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash

