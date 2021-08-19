Ycg LLC Acquires 97,100 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 578.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 26,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.