Ycg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.77. 25,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

