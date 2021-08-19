Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $638.28. 82,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

