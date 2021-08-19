Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ycg LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

