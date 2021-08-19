Ycg LLC Sells 346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ycg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.69 on Thursday, hitting $2,742.09. 43,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,635.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

