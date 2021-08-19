Ycg LLC Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ycg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.