Yellow Road Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $17,718.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.