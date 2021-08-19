YENTEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $91,211.22 and approximately $117.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.72 or 0.06768245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.61 or 0.01401096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00373814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00559154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00340732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00311952 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.