YF Link Reaches 1-Day Volume of $484,092.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $132.54 or 0.00281013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $484,092.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

