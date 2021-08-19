YFDAI.FINANCE One Day Volume Reaches $387,463.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $803.05 or 0.01702594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $387,463.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00150072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.09 or 0.99940532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.00 or 0.00915904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.90 or 0.06818241 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.