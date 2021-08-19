YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.36 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $7,402.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.