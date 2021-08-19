YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

