Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 16,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 525,376 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

