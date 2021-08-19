Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

