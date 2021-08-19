Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.75). argenx reported earnings of ($3.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($16.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $312.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

