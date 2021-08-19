Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $1.93 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.39. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $20,811,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

