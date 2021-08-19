Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.45. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.